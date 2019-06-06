Sharp’s 40-inch HDTV is great for the office at just $130 shipped (Reg. $180+)

Walmart is offering the Sharp 40-inch 1080p HDTV for $129.99 shipped. Normally $180 or more from third-parties at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you need a spare TV for the game room or office, this is an easy buy. You’ll enjoy a large 40-inch screen which is perfect for Xbox or PlayStation gaming or just leaving the news running in the background. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Though this TV isn’t smart, or 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to stream Netflix, Prime, and more for just $30 shipped (or $27 shipped for Prime members) right now in refurbished condition. This is the perfect way to futureproof your streaming setup as it supports up to 4K movie playback.

Sharp 40-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Transform your entertainment center with this Sharp 40″ Class FHD (1080p) LED TV (LC-40Q3070U). The 1080p resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality. With a full-HD slim panel you’ll be impressed with how more screen fits into less space without taking away this Sharp TVs’ vivid colors in striking detail. Numerous ports to connect external devices, including three HDMI ports, for connecting a gaming console, computer or other devices. Featuring Dolby Digital Plus sound with a 7W+7W audio output and a 60Hz refresh rate, this Sharp 40-inch LED TV delivers an immersive listening and viewing experience.

