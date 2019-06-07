Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch tracks sleep + heart rate at $160 ($40 off)

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $159.96 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate direct from Withings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and water resistance. And as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 125 customers and in our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.” More details below.

If the sleep tracking elements from the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch are most appealing for you, consider opting for the brand’s Sleep Tracking Pad instead. At $100, you’ll save $60 while also ditching the wrist-mounted form-factor. It syncs with your smartphone to monitor your sleep cycle, analyze heart rate, and more. Notably, sleep apnea detection was just added into the mix as well.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

