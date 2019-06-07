Control your home theater and stream content: Fire TV Cube 4K $60 (Reg. $120)

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $120 at Amazon, today’s offer is $5 less than our previous Woot mention and the best we can find. Fire TV Cube delivers Amazon’s most high-end streaming experience with all of your favorite services and built-in Alexa controls. You’ll be able to manage your home theater with simply your voice, accessing content, adjusting volume, and carrying out various other tasks. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the home theater control and save further by going with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. You’ll still get Alexa features along with a redesigned remote which offers volume and power control for your TV. Learn more here.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play what you want to watch.

With far-field voice recognition, eight microphones, and beamforming technology, Fire TV Cube hears you from any direction. Enjoy hands-free voice control of content—search, play, pause, fast forward, and more. Plus control the power and volume on your TV, soundbar, and A/V receiver as well as change live cable or satellite channels with just your voice.

Fire TV Cube has a built-in speaker that lets you check the weather, listen to the news, control compatible smart home devices, and more—even with the TV off. Fire TV Cube is always getting smarter with new Alexa skills and voice functionality.

Experience true-to-life picture quality with access to vivid 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps and HDR. Enjoy the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.

