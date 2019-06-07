Zero wires make Zmodo’s Sight Outdoor Security Cam easy to set up: $75 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Zmodo Sight 180-degree Outdoor Security Camera for $74.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This wire-free security camera sports a sleek design that features a 180-degree field of view. A weatherproof design makes a great option that can be used in every season. Custom motion detection zones allow you limit alerts to areas that matter most. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Looking for an indoor security camera? YI just released its new $60 Dome Camera X. A unique swiveling ability allows it to fully cover its lens, ensuring footage is not recorded whenever the unit is turned off or in Privacy Mode.

Zmodo Sight 180º Outdoor Security Camera features:

180 DEGREE VIEWING: The 180°angle of view with Full HD 1080p resolution gives you a detailed vision of every corner at home. Night-vision settings allow you to turn on, off, or adjust the sensitivity of your night-vision so that you can obtain the perfect picture of your home, day or night.

1080P FULL HD: Non-stop monitoring keeps an eye on children and pets, no matter where you are. On-demand live view gives you a 1080p crystal clear image on your smartphone. The home surveillance camera covers every corner of your space.

