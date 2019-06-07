Despite being a huge fan of outdoor security cameras, I’ve been reluctant to purchase indoor solutions. It probably goes without saying, but my hesitance has been largely due in part to privacy concerns. The new YI Dome Camera X takes aim at resolving this issue by physically covering the camera when it’s not in use.

Privacy doesn’t have to be expensive

YI has taken privacy concerns seriously with its new indoor camera. When either switched off or in Privacy Mode, the YI Dome Camera X will prevent unwanted recordings by temporarily hiding the camera. It’s spherical design makes this is possible as it can swivel all the way around until the camera completely hidden.

“The YI Dome Camera X’s unique design allows us to provide new privacy features,” says Maxence Loisson de Guinaumont, Design Director at YI Technology. “The mechanics of the camera allow the lens to automatically rotate behind the casing when it’s turned off or switched to Privacy Modes.”

When switched on, the YI Dome Camera X will record 6-second segments of footage for each motion or sound-triggered alert. YI provides a rolling seven days of end-to-end encrypted cloud storage free of charge. Servers are based in Silicon Valley and the company’s data practices are GDPR compliant.

Full 360-degree coverage allows users to see what’s happening in any direction. It can also tilt up to 95-degrees, providing a very respectable field of view. An integrated microSD card slot allows users to take privacy to the next level by keeping captures local.

Pricing and availability

YI Dome Camera X is available for order today and is priced at $59.99. While there are many competing cameras with lower price points, YI’s new offering can be quickly and easily differentiated since it is centered around privacy. This distinguishing characteristic is bound to make it more appealing and worthy of a slightly-increased expense.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Apple garnering lots of love for its focus on privacy, we are beginning to see several other companies follow suit by delivering privacy as a feature. The new YI Dome Camera X is a perfect example of this. Thanks to its ability to cover its lens by swiveling completely around, I (and perhaps many others) will potentially begin to consider having a camera in my home.

Lot of homes already have smart displays in the kitchen. While many of them do not sport cameras, recent releases from Google and the Amazon have embraced them for video calls and authentication. Only time will tell what customer reactions will be, but I have a feeling that privacy-focused implementations like YI Dome Camera X are likely to be most successful at wider customer adoption.

