Nike takes 25% off all sale items, score deeper savings on Dri-FIT and more

Nike is offering one of its best sale of the year for Father’s Day, taking 25% off all sale items when promo code SAVE25 is applied at checkout. Free shipping is available for Nike+ Members. If you’re not yet a part of Nike’s rewards program, you can sign-up here for free. This is a great way to hook Dad up with some new gear at a discounted rate. Hit the jump for our top picks.
Top picks for men:
- Revolution 4 Running Shoe: $37.50 (Orig. $60)
- Legend 2.0 Dri-FIT T-Shirt: $15 (Orig. $25)
- Therma Flex Showtime Basketball Pants: $53 (Orig. $95)
- 9-inch Dri-FIT Training Shorts: $23 (Orig. $35)
- Jordan 4 Retro Shoes: $102 (Orig. $190)
- …and more!
Top picks for women:
- Sportswear Tech Pack Pants: $72 (Orig. $120)
- Free RN 5.0 Running Shoe: $64 (Orig. $100)
- Sportswear Rally Fleece: $34 (Orig. $60)
- Therma Sphere Half-Zip Running Top: $38 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Sportwear Jacket: $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and more!
