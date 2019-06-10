Amazon’s Gold Box has DEWALT combo tool kits and more from $79 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 39% off DEWALT tools and more. Our top pick is the 3-piece combo kit for $159 shipped. Regularly $219 at retailers like Lowe’s, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find by at least 20%. DEWALT ships this combo kit with a drill, driver, and flashlight. You’ll also get two batteries and a wall charger to round things out. Ideal for summer DIY tasks and jobs around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Amazon also has the DEWALT 20V Right Angle Drill for $79. This one ships without a battery, so be sure to plan accordingly. It typically goes for around $100 or more. Great for reaching tough spots thanks to its right angle design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit features:

  • DCD771 High performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications
  • DCD771 – Compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas
  • DCD771 – 1/2-in single sleeve ratcheting chuck provides tight bit gripping strength
  • DCD771 – Ergonomic handle delivers comfort and control

