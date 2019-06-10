Google Pixel 3 XL ships with 128GB of storage, 3-mo. pre-paid service for $650

B&H offers Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB in unlocked condition for $649.99 shipped. A 3-month Mint Mobile pre-paid plan is included with purchase as well, a $60 value. The phone alone typically sells for $799 and as much as $999 when not officially discounted via Google. Today’s bundle is a great way to give Google’s flagship phone a try and score 3 months of pre-paid service while you’re at it. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s top-grade 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab a Pixel 3 XL clear case to protect your investment. This option is under $10 and won’t break the bank, or add much bulk to your new device. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pixel 3 XL features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

Rear 12.2MP Dual-Pixel Camera

Optical + Electronic Image Stabilization

Dual 8MP Front-Facing Cameras

Wide-Angle Lens for Group Selfies

2.5/1.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

6.3″ 2960 x 1440 QHD+ OLED Display

Android 9.0 Pie

