At $170, HP’s 14-inch USB-C Chromebook is a no-brainer

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook (CA020NR) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. I’ve used Chromebooks off-and-on over the last couple of years and have been very impressed with both performance and wide-ranging capabilities. Having been a Mac user for over a decade, I refuse to use a PC as a backup, but am quite happy to resort to ChromeOS. This specific Chromebook offers up to 11.5 hours of battery, easily beating most of its PC and Mac competitors. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab an Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 for $25. This USB-C brick sports outputs 30W of power despite it’s tiny golf ball-sized form-factor. It’s 40% smaller thank Apple’s MacBook charger, signaling to competitors that it’s time to reduce bulkiness.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz

Google Drive: Get 100 GB two-year cloud storage with Google Drive

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 16 GB eMMC

