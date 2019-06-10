Snag PNY’s Elite-X 128GB microSD Card for just $21 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD Card for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Whether it be for a Raspberry Pi, Android device, or Nintendo Switch, this inexpensive card is an excellent way to boost storage. This is enough storage for 10 or more first-party Nintendo Switch games, thousands of photos, or a several hours of 4K drone footage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need a way to offload data to a MacBook? This Anker SD Card Reader is $13 after clipping the on-page coupon and is capable of getting the job done. It connects via USB-C, allowing you to plug into ChromeBooks, Android devices, and even the upcoming iPadOS.

PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD Card features:

Up to 100MB/s Read Speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096x3072pix as well as 60 and 120 fps

A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory

Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops

Store and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files, documents and more. Included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices

