Sony’s high-end Bravia 60-inch 4K Android TV gets a $250 Amazon discount: $848

Amazon is offering the Sony Bravia 60-inch 4K HDR TV (X830F) for $848 shipped. That’s $250 off the going rate found at retailers like Focus Camera and is a price we’ve only seen beaten once before. This high-end Sony TV wields Android TV, allowing you to say goodbye to separate streaming devices. Sony’s X1 processor “takes non-HDR content to near 4K HDR quality,” turning up the quality on everything you watch. Support for Alexa and Google Assistant allow you to toggle power, volume, and channels using just your voice. Chromecast integration creates an easy way to fling content from smartphones to the TV. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an easy mounting solution, check out this AmazonBasics $25 no-stud solution. It’s rated to hold TVs up to 80 inches in size with a drywall-only weight limit that doesn’t tap out until you surpass 150 pounds.

Sony Bravia TV features:

Ultra HD Smart TV with 4K X-Reality PRO

4K HDR Processor X1

TRILUMINOS Display with LED backlight

Motionflow XR technology

Smart Android TV technology

Chromecast built-in

Google Play and Google Assistant

ClearAudio+ and Clear Phase

DSEE sound enhancement

Slim design with cable management

