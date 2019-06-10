Sony’s Surround Sound Receiver rocks AirPlay + Chromecast at $348 (23% off)

Amazon offers the Sony STR-DN1080 7.2-Channel Surround Sound Receiver for $348 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for over $450, that’s good for a 23% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it still sells for $600 direct from Sony. Armed with Dolby Atmos, this receiver includes touts AirPlay, Chromecast and multi-room audio capabilities. It also features six HDMI inputs with 3D 4K UHD pass-through and two HDMI outputs. Sony’s receiver can drive a variety of different speaker setups, giving you flexibility in building out the perfect surround sound system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 220 customers.

Pick up two more pieces of kit for your budding home theater setup by leveraging your savings on the Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Add-on Speakers. Grabbing a pair will run you $100, which will allow you to convert an existing flat top speaker into a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible model.

Sony AirPlay 7.2-Ch. Surround Sound Receiver features:

Hear music in rich clarity with this Sony home theater AV receiver. Powerful surround sound makes movies come alive on your home theater system, and nine speaker channels flex their output to match your physical layout. This Sony home theater AV receiver works with a wide variety of audio formats, such as Google Home, Chromecast and Spotify. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

