This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars and James Bond sale from $10, bundles, more

This week’s best iTunes deals are headlined by nearly every Star Wars and James Bond film being discounted. You’ll also find various other bundles, movies from $5 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of the best offers.

Star Wars

iTunes is discounting almost every Star Wars film this week. You can pick up individual titles for $15, which is a 25% savings off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Alternatively, go with the Complete Saga Bundle at $79.99 and you’ll save 20%. Either way, this is a chance to add these popular films to your stable before they head to Disney’s upcoming streaming service later this year.

James Bond

iTunes has a number of James Bond bundles on sale today for under $25. Each collection features films from various Bond agents, such as Daniel Craig, Sean Connery and others. Here’s a complete breakdown on pricing:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Dragged Across Concrete. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this movie starts Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. Ratings are solid so far with a 79% positive Rotten Tomatoes score.

