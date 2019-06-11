Add Logitech’s Slim Keyboard to your 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $100.50 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 11th 2019 3:27 pm ET

$100.50
0

Amazon offers the Logitech 12.9-inch iPad Pro Slim Combo Keyboard and Case for $100.61 shipped. As a comparison, B&H is currently charging $150 but Amazon was trending around $125 or so. This is the second best price we’ve tracked. This keyboard features Apple’s Smart Connector, a full keyboard and backlit keys. Ideal for getting work done on the road with Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in case features, go with a wireless keyboard instead from Anker. You’ll get all the perks and it can even work with your Mac, too.

Logitech iPad Pro Keyboard features:

  • Designed in partnership with Apple exclusively for iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st and 2nd generation)
  • 4 Use Modes: Type, View in Landscape, View in Portrait, Read.Travel Distance : 0.06 inches
  • Powered by iPad via Apple Smart Connector. Connects instantly with one click. No batteries or Bluetooth needed
  • Detachable keyboard for ultimate flexibility. Plastic outside and high performance technical fabric with PU coating for spill-resistance
  • Backlit keys for typing in low light

