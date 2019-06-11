Add Logitech’s Slim Keyboard to your 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $100.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Logitech 12.9-inch iPad Pro Slim Combo Keyboard and Case for $100.61 shipped. As a comparison, B&H is currently charging $150 but Amazon was trending around $125 or so. This is the second best price we’ve tracked. This keyboard features Apple’s Smart Connector, a full keyboard and backlit keys. Ideal for getting work done on the road with Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in case features, go with a wireless keyboard instead from Anker. You’ll get all the perks and it can even work with your Mac, too.

Logitech iPad Pro Keyboard features:

Designed in partnership with Apple exclusively for iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st and 2nd generation)

4 Use Modes: Type, View in Landscape, View in Portrait, Read.Travel Distance : 0.06 inches

Powered by iPad via Apple Smart Connector. Connects instantly with one click. No batteries or Bluetooth needed

Detachable keyboard for ultimate flexibility. Plastic outside and high performance technical fabric with PU coating for spill-resistance

Backlit keys for typing in low light

