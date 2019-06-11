New Balance Semi-Annual Event is back with up to 65% off over 500 styles including running shoes, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Pick up a pair of the men’s Fresh Foam Cruz SockFit Shoes that are on sale for $80, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are lightweight, breathable and will feel like you’re just wearing socks. They’re available in four color options and their four-way stretch is great for all of your workouts. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the New Balance Semi-Annual Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

A standout for women from the New Balance Semi-Annual Sale, is the Fresh Foam Vongo v3 Sneakers are a very similar choice and they are on sale for $115, which is down from its original rate of $135. These shoes are a great choice for your summer training, especially running, and they come in two color options. Designed for support, this style features breathable air-mesh material, a sock-like liner and a cushioned insole. The Fresh Foam Vongo V3 Sneaker fits true to size and is rated 4.2/5 stars from New Balance customers.

Our top picks for women include:

