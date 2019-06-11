Take $70 off Razor’s $199 Electric Drifting Crazy Cart at its Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Razor Electric Drifting Crazy Cart for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price. Having originally retailed for $350, which it still fetches directly from Razor, it’s been more recently selling for $269. Today’s offer saves you $70 and returns the price to an all-time low. Razor’s Crazy Cart can hit up to 12 mile per hour top speeds and sports up to 40 minutes of run time per charge. The built-in drift bar allows you to pull off sweet 360-degree twists. This electric cart is a great way for your kid to cruise around the neighborhood this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 220 customers.

If you’re looking for a more classic electric vehicle, Razor’s E100 Scooter is a nice alternative at $124. It features a 10 mph top speed and saves you an extra $75 compared to the Crazy Cart.

Razor Electric Drifting Crazy Cart features:

The Razor Crazy Cart will let your child drive, spin or drift like a pro. It can be driven like a go cart, or, simply lift the drift bar to kick into Crazy Cart mode. This provides multiple, exciting options for hours of entertainment! The patented drift system on this Razor drift Crazy Cart allows the rear caster angle to drive forward, backward, sideways, diagonally and everything in between. It’s another revolution in riding from Razor. This Crazy Cart toy offers 360-degree plus steering capability for tight turns, giving precise control for a fun and competitive race environment. A pneumatic front tire and anti-tip front caster wheels provide optimal driving. Additionally, it supports riders up to 140 lbs. The Razor Crazy Cart requires two 12-volt batteries to run.

