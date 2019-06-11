Timbuk2 is collaborating with BEAMS Japan for a capsule called the Grateful Dead Collection. In this new line you will find three different bags featuring a unique design, however still have Timbuk2’s high-quality construction. The three backpacks are called the the Collective, Tote Rucksack and Launch. The design is based on the music of the rock band Grateful Dead and their design. Each bag also features a clear window for easy-scanning of concert tickets or boarding passes. They’re all priced at $189 and are gender neutral. Head below to find out more about the Timbuk2 Grateful Dead Collection.

Kei Hirosawa says, “Instead of designing a traditional bag, I wanted to create a line made for the city commute, which is why I immediately thought of Timbuk2. With this collection, I took my love for the Grateful Dead to create a line of bags I’ve never seen before.”

Timbuk2 Grateful Dead Collective Backpack

The first backpack in this collection is the Collective design that features Grateful Dead’s iconic dancing bear and rose patterned fabric. This bag is great for everyday use and can easily fit your 13-inch backpack. Best of all, it’s also actually two bags in one with a removable pouch that you can actually wear as a sling or around your hip. A great summer travel backpack or everyday option priced at $189.

Timbuk2 Grateful Dead Tote Rucksack

Another must-see in the Timbuk2 Grateful Dead collection is the Tote Rucksack. This option is a little larger in size and can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook. I personally think this bag is the most timeless with a sleek black exterior and a fun print in the interior. It also features a similar detachable hip bag too that’s clear for quick access to concert tickets, boarding passes and more. Plus, it features two handles for convenient carrying.

Timbuk2 Grateful Dead Launch Backpack

Finally, the Launch Backpack is my personal favorite and this lightweight style will be a go-to all summer. It’s spacious interior is great for weekend get aways, work, school and more. Tote your 13-inch Macbook easily, with its convertible shoulder straps. Plus, it features cushioned straps for all-day comfort. This bag also has reflective details help to keep you seen in low light as well as its psychedelic print. This style is also water-resistant and has a water bottle pocket.

Which piece from the Timbuk2 Grateful Dead collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

