Save big during the adidas Friends & Family Sale that’s currently offering 30% off sitewide to its Creative Club Members (free to sign up). Discount is applied at checkout. Better yet, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Ultraboost Running Shoes, which are a popular option for summer training. Originally priced at $180, during the sale you can find them for $126. You can find them in an array of color options and their slip-on design fits your foot like a sock for extra support. They also have responsive cushioning that’s flexible to mimic your natural stride. With over 1,700 reviews, the Ultraboosts are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Friends & Family Sale below.

For women, the Alphaedge 4D Parley Shoes are a standout style that are very unique. These shoes are on the more costly side with an original price tag of $300, but they’re currently marked down to $210. These shoes were designed with a supportive construction that delivers tuned energy with every stride. They also feature a unique design with a lime green exterior that will pop with any look.

Another notable style in this sale is the men’s Purboost Go Shoes that are marked down to $84 and originally were priced at $120. This style is great for casual events or your summer workouts and their breathable material will help keep you cool when your exercise routines warm up. Plus, they’re available in an array of color options.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off all clearance styles including Dri-FIT, Jordan and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!