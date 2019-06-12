This all-time low on Apple’s 4K Retina iMac delivers solid value at $899

- Jun. 12th 2019 8:40 am ET

$899
B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple Retina 4K iMac 3.GHz/8GB/1TB for $899 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299, making today’s price a $400 savings. Best Buy is currently asking $1,199. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked to date and $100 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a Retina 4K display and 1TB of hard drive space, two notable specs that take this model beyond comparable offerings at this price point. There’s also Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet attached to this iMac as well.

Put your savings to work and grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight. This is an easy and cost-effective way to keep your workspace looking lean and clean.

Apple 27-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

  • 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Hard Drive
  • 21.5″ 4096 x 2304 IPS Retina 4K Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555 Graphics Card (2GB)
  • UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
  • macOS

