Apple’s MacBook Pro starts at $1,330 in this 1-day sale (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,329.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,800 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,879.99, which is as much as $520 off the regular going rate.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

True Tone Technology

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

