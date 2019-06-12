Apple’s MacBook Pro starts at $1,330 in this 1-day sale (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,329.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,800 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,879.99, which is as much as $520 off the regular going rate.
Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.
Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
- 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
- Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- True Tone Technology
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
- Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
- Force Touch Trackpad
- macOS
