Bring Nanoleaf’s 15-Panel Aurora Kit into your HomeKit setup at $300 ($50 off)

When it comes to multicolor HomeKit lighting, Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm is one of our favorite options. Right now you can pick up a 15-panel starter kit for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, that’s good for a $50 discount and matches the second lowest all-time price we’ve seen. For comparison, it’s only sold for less once before. While HomeKit compatibility is the star of the show here, other notable features include Alexa and Assistant voice control, music sync and more. These multicolor lights adhere to your wall or ceiling and can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns. This kit is a perfect way to get started and for inspiration on what kind of designs you can create, check out Nanoleaf’s layout generator. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 280 customers.

Another one of the Aurora Rhythm’s perks is that it works without needing an additional hub. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to bring home multicolor accent lighting, but don’t want give up many of Nanoleaf’s features, then check out the LIFX Beam at $130. It ditches the panel design in favor of five reconfigurable light bars, and still features Siri, Alexa and Homekit control.

For more tips on how best to add color throughout your smart home, check out our guide.

Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm 15-Panel Kit features:

Add music to a desired ambience with this 15-pack of Nanoleaf Rhythm smart light panels. The companion app enables customization of different lighting and sound scenes for parties, movie nights and nighttime reading. Control these Nanoleaf Rhythm smart light panels via the physical controller or through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

