Amazon all-time low alert: SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card $8 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $12, this is a new Amazon all-time low and at least 20% off other retailers. This is a no-brainer buy at $8, as you can never have enough extra microSD storage lying around for your Android device or GoPro camera. This model supports transfer speeds up to 80MB/s, includes a 10-year warranty, and a water, temperature, shock, X-ray and magnet-proof design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a microSD card holder to keep your storage save. This option is affordable and will make sure that you keep dust and more out of your cards.

SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card features:

Ideal for premium Android based smartphones and tablets

Up to 80 MB/s transfer speed

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof

Memory Zone app lets you auto-manage media and memory for peak phone performance

Comes with SD adapter for use in cameras

Ten-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!