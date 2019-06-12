Enjoy up to 1900 Mbps speeds w/ TP-Link’s $60 Google WiFi Router ($40 off)

Today only, Newegg Flash offers the TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Purple Router for $59.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $23 and is the best price we’ve tracked. Thanks to 13 built-in high-powered antennas, OnHub can dish out 802.11ac coverage over 2,500 square feet. You’ll be looking at up to 1900 Mbps network speeds, and with the ability to handle over 100 connected devices, TP-Link’s router is ideal for smart homes as well. Plus, it also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag. Over 770 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Should you live in a larger home, a nice addition to the OnHub Router is TP-Link’s $17 N300 Range Extender. It allows you to extent the Google WiFi-enabled router’s connection to a second story and more. Or if additional Ethernet ports are a must, TP-Link’s Five-Port Gigabit Switch will only set you back $16 at Amazon.

TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Purple Router features:

OnHub helps eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones with 13 powerful internal antennas. It provides coverage for most homes up to 2,500 square feet, and its unique circular design is meant to be placed out in the open for a strong, reliable signal throughout your entire house. Wi-Fi that keeps up with you shouldn’t be too much to ask. OnHub helps you enjoy uninterrupted streaming and gaming with fast Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 mbps. And if you’re streaming a movie or downloading a large file, OnHub allows you to boost the Wi-Fi speed on a particular device for the fastest Wi-Fi when it matters most.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!