Amazon 1-day PNY storage sale from $5.50: SD cards, SSD, more (up to 60% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off select PNY products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with most options carrying 4+ star ratings. Starting from just over $5.50, we are seeing some great deals on everything from SD cards and flash drives to SSD solutions and more. If you’re in the market for some updated storage, today’s Gold Box has you covered. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below.

Top Picks form the Sale:

We also have an Amazon all-time low on the SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card at $8 Prime shipped as well as Seagate’s 500GB Game Drive for $100 ($20 off).

PNY Elite 128 GB SDXC Flash Card:

Up to 95MB/sec speed for the ultimate transfer rates

Ideal for High Performance DSLR cameras and HD camcorders, especially for ultra fast action shots, sports video, HD video and other professional-quality photography

Class 10 UHS-I, U3 performance allows burst-mode shooting, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD video recording

Fast speed performance minimizes time spent transferring photos and video to your computer

