Eufy has been trying to make just about every area of your home smart without breaking the bank. Offering quality security cameras, plugs, and even health products, Eufy is in it for the long haul, thanks to its parent company Anker. The latest product from Eufy is the 2K Security Video Doorbell, which just so happens to be on sale for $112 with the code found below.

Nothing goes along with a new product announcement better than a launch week sale. The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell is on sale for $111.99 shipped when you use the code SECTDRB2 at checkout. This is down from its list rate of $160, and since it’s so new, is obviously the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell

The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell brings a lot to the table. You’re not getting a normal 1080p image here, and that’s the biggest feature. With a 2560×1920 resolution, Eufy’s video doorbell shoots in more of a 4:3 ratio instead of 16:9 This is great as it adds a wider view at the top and bottom of the camera, helping you to easily know who’s there.

The higher resolution also gives you a more crisp image. The built-in HDR imaging is great for high contrast times (like noon) and provides a crystal clear image day or night.

Smart detection zones help keep unwanted notifications at bay

With smart detection zones, you can completely customize where the Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell will notify you about movement from. This is perfect if your camera has a view of the street or sidewalk, as you can completely exclude them from your notification zones, that way you don’t get a buzz every time Fido goes for a walk or the mailman drives by.

More than just a video doorbell with an app

The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you easy access to your video feed with just your voice. “Hey Google, show me my front door” and you can see who’s waiting outside on your Google Nest Hub without ever stopping what you’re doing.

The app is also great, as it gives you a facial snapshot of who’s at the door in the notification itself. This helps you to know if it’s your kid coming home from school, the pizza delivery guy, a porch pirate, or a thief trying to break into your home.

Pricing and availability

The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell retails for $159.99 shipped on Amazon, though it is on sale for $112 when you follow the instructions above. It’s available for shipping now.

