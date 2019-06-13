Enjoy 5.1-channel sound with JBL’s $150 Cinema 510 Speaker System ($100 off)

- Jun. 13th 2019 12:14 pm ET

JBL is currently offering its Cinema 510 Home Theater System for $149.95 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a price tag in the ballpark of $250. Today’s offer saves you $100 and brings the price down to match the previously-tracked all-time low. This 5.1-channel speaker system makes a noticeable mark on your home theater setup thanks to rocking two front speakers, two rear speakers and a center channel speaker alongside a 60W powered subwoofer. All of that adds up to offer “balanced, room-filling sound” and a definitely a significant improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If full surround sound just isn’t a must for your setup, then there’s extra savings to be had by opting for the VIZIO 29-inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar at $79. This option also ditches the subwoofer, but it is great for smaller rooms or those looking to improve their setup’s audio on a budget. 

JBL Cinema 510 Home Theater System features:

The JBL Cinema 510 is a 5.1-channel home theater speaker system for multi-channel audio playback. This satellite speaker system consists of two front speakers, two rear speakers, a center channel speaker, and a subwoofer. The recommended power handling for each satellite speaker is 100W. The subwoofer has its own built-in 60W amplifier for low frequency impact.

Home Theater

jbl

