TiVo Bolt OTA is a cord-cutter’s dream w/ 4K, streaming, more: $190 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the TiVo Bolt OTA 1TB for Antennas DVR and Streaming Box for $189.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a $60 savings off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. TiVo Bolt OTA lets cordcutters enjoy all the perks of TiVo’s robust channel guide, plus 1TB of storage, and access to streaming content from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more. There’s even support for 4K, so you’re not missing out on any of those pixels, either. Rounding out the list of notable features is TiVo’s VOX Remote, which lets you watch hands-free by connecting your system with an Alexa speaker. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Put your savings to work and grab a HDTV antenna from AmazonBasics. With 35-mile range, this option will give most consumers enough power to grab local channels. Plus with its reversible design, you won’t necessarily have the ugliest antenna on the block. Be sure to jump over to AntennaWeb to see what channels are available in your area.

TiVo Bolt OTA for Antenna features:

Meet TiVo BOLT OTA for antenna –– designed for true fans of entertainment looking for an alternative to cable TV — the new live, recording and streaming TV device-in-one.

Access 4K Ultra HD movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more.

Save time and skip ads with a tap using SkipMode, and find shows faster or zoom through the slow stuff with QuickMode.

Speak into the TiVo VOX Remote or watch hands-free by connecting with smart home devices like Amazon Echo

Stream, download and watch shows on your mobile devices, and schedule recordings almost anywhere with the free TiVo app

TiVo service subscription is required. Options include a monthly service plan at $6.99/mo. with a 1-year commitment, an Annual service plan at $69.99/year, or an All-In service plan for $249.99.

