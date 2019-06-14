This Dash Mini Iron makes heart-shaped waffles for $12 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Heart Waffle Iron (DMW001HR) for $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $15 and $18, this is the the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While you can grab the standard round model for $9 right now, clearly it cannot make heart-shaped waffles. Along with the 1-year warranty, it includes a recipe book and a compact design (7 x 5.5 x 3.6-inches). Rated 4+ stars from 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t want heart-shaped waffles then opt for the standard model for a couple of bucks less. But you never know when a heart-shaped breakfast in bed might come in handy. Alternately, you could grab these Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings for $5.50 and make them yourself. You can even make heart-shaped omelets with these.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Iron:

More than waffles: make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!

Compact + lightweight: weighing 1lb+, This is a must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, College dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

Quick + easy: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

