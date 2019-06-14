This Dash Mini Iron makes heart-shaped waffles for $12 Prime shipped (20% off)

- Jun. 14th 2019 10:48 am ET

Get this deal
20% off $12
0

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Heart Waffle Iron (DMW001HR) for $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $15 and $18, this is the the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While you can grab the standard round model for $9 right now, clearly it cannot make heart-shaped waffles. Along with the 1-year warranty, it includes a recipe book and a compact design (7 x 5.5 x 3.6-inches). Rated 4+ stars from 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t want heart-shaped waffles then opt for the standard model for a couple of bucks less. But you never know when a heart-shaped breakfast in bed might come in handy. Alternately, you could grab these Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings for $5.50 and make them yourself. You can even make heart-shaped omelets with these.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Iron:

  • More than waffles: make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!
  • Compact + lightweight: weighing 1lb+, This is a must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, College dorm life, or camper/RV traveling
  • Quick + easy: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
20% off $12

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard