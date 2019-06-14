Walmart is offering the 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $259.99 shipped. Originally $400, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This TV sports built-in Chromecast, so you can easily watch content from any portable device on the display. Plus, with HDR10, dad will enjoy quality playback from his favorite streaming devices this Father’s Day, giving the entire family a high-end experience in a budget-friendly package. Whether you’re planning on watching football, racing, or something completely different on Father’s Day, this smart TV offers one of the best deals around right now. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save even more when you opt for the same TV in refurbished condition, which drops it down to $210 shipped with a 90-day warranty. Or, pick up the Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $430 shipped.

If you’re more in Amazon’s ecosystem, pick up the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $200 shipped. It’s not quite as big, and the panel will be a little lower in quality, but it’s a great option for smaller spaces with Amazon’s Fire TV built-in.

Other Father’s Day Smart TV deals:

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Full-Array LED backlight Evenly distributes LEDs across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

Chromecast built-in

Use Voice To Control The TV This VIZIO D-Series is the perfect smart-home companion, offering voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

VIZIO WatchFree? Over 100 live and internet streaming channels absolutely FREE – live news, movies, movies, sports, comedy, music and more. No fees, subscriptions or logins.

Download VIZIO SmartCast Mobile? Use your smartphone to control and stream to the TV from any room in your home.

802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Take advantage of today’s fastest wireless speeds for a higher quality streaming experience, perfect for 4K and HDR video.

