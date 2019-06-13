This budget-friendly Hisense 65-inch 4K TV has Roku, more for $430 (Reg. $600)

Best Buy offers the Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $429.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $600 and we’ve seen it as low as $498 in the past. With a 65-inch panel, support for 4K and HDR content, plus built-in Roku services, this TV checks all the boxes as a budget-friendly living room option. Ships with three HDMI inputs. The best news about Roku OS being built-in is that you’ll be able to enjoy content from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hisense 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Get endless entertainment with this 65-inch Hisense Roku TV. Its dual-band wireless connection provides access to thousands of streaming movies, sports and news programs, and the 4K resolution delivers clearly defined pictures in brilliant, lifelike colors. This Hisense Roku TV lets you enjoy fast-moving action scenes without the lag via motion rate processing technology.

