Keurig’s Under Brewer Storage Drawer holds 35 K-Cups for $17, a new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer for $16.99 Prime shipped. Normally $25, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best we’ve tracked. If you have a Keurig, you likely struggle to find where to store your K-Cups, especially when you buy in bulk or when they’re on sale. This drawer has the capacity to hold 35 different K-Cups, meaning you can keep your favorite flavors always within reach. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the Keurig namesake, pick up this 42 K-Cup Storage Drawer for $17 Prime shipped. It stores more K-Cups than the above model, though it has a slightly different design that’s not quite as sleek, so it depends which you prefer.

Not a Keurig fan at all? We’ve got the OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker down to $40 right now from its normal $50 price tag. This is great if you’re not a fan of normal hot brew coffee and need something a little cooler.

Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer features:

Space saving: keep your beverages close to your Keurig Coffee maker without taking up too much space, the Keurig rolling storage drawer is the ultimate space saving storage solution

Large capacity: holds up to 35 K-Cup pods (or 15 K-Carafe pods). letting you keep plenty of your favorite beverages at hand while leaving the rest of your countertop free and uncluttered

Wheeled design: space-saving design allows you to push your Coffee maker forward and backward under your cabinets with ease.

Materials: constructed of high quality, durable metal materials that meet the highest product quality and safety standards. Black painted finish compliments all Keurig Coffee makers

