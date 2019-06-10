Victor Allen Donut Shop Coffee Pods 80-pack from $15.50 (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering an 80-pack of Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Medium Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods for $16.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. But if you opt for Subscribe & Save, your total will drop to $15.50. Regularly up to $24, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison sake, this is only $0.50 more than the 60-pack we featured last week. Made with 100% Arabica coffee, this certified Kosher coffee is compatible with K-cup brewers (and 2.0 machines). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Normally among the most affordable K-cup pods out there, today’s deal is even less than the 100-pack Solimo option. And while we are talking coffee, OXO’s Burr Grinder is down at $65 (Reg. $100) and check out these espresso machines from $60.

Victor Allen’s Medium Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods:

Includes 80 single serve instant coffee K Cups

Medium Roast Donut Shop Blend made with 100% Arabica coffee beans

A classic coffee that is mild, smooth and sure to please in every sip.

Blended and roasted in the USA

Single serve cups compatible with Keurig coffee makers, including Keurig 2.0, patented single serve cup technology

Kosher certification: this product is certified kosher by the orthodox union

