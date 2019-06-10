Victor Allen Donut Shop Coffee Pods 80-pack from $15.50 (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering an 80-pack of Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Medium Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods for $16.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. But if you opt for Subscribe & Save, your total will drop to $15.50. Regularly up to $24, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison sake, this is only $0.50 more than the 60-pack we featured last week. Made with 100% Arabica coffee, this certified Kosher coffee is compatible with K-cup brewers (and 2.0 machines). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Normally among the most affordable K-cup pods out there, today’s deal is even less than the 100-pack Solimo option. And while we are talking coffee, OXO’s Burr Grinder is down at $65 (Reg. $100) and check out these espresso machines from $60.
Victor Allen’s Medium Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods:
- Includes 80 single serve instant coffee K Cups
- Medium Roast Donut Shop Blend made with 100% Arabica coffee beans
- A classic coffee that is mild, smooth and sure to please in every sip.
- Blended and roasted in the USA
- Single serve cups compatible with Keurig coffee makers, including Keurig 2.0, patented single serve cup technology
- Kosher certification: this product is certified kosher by the orthodox union
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!