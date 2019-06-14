Lenovo’s Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock is down to its best price yet at $314.50

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock (G0A10170UL) for $314.64 shipped. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 21% discount, beats the previous deal by $10 and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time. Lenovo’s docking station features a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card improves your PC’s graphics performance. It also features dual DisplayPort inputs as well as a single HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports and more. The Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock only works with Windows computers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly way to dock their computer with a display will find Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Adapter to be a exceptional option at $33. You’ll be ditching the built-in graphics card and multiply display port options, but for on-the-go setups or those searching for something less bulky, this is a great alternative.

Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock features:

Create the most productive and space-saving workstation for your Ultrabook’s with the Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock. Featuring an integrated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, you can have the benefit of the Ultrabook’s sleek portability and still do graphics-heavy work and play. Powered by innovative Intel Thunderbolt 3 technology, enjoy up to 40 Gbps lightning-fast data transfer and experience a definitive 4K video performance with up to three external displays. At the same time, the graphics dock provides stable, reliable, and continuous power to your Ultrabook and mobile device with then Thunderbolt port and always-power-on USB 3.0 port.

