Laser-guided cleaning headlines Neato’s $400 Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum ($200 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D5 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy direct as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in months. Centered around a 90-minute runtime, Neato’s Botvac D5 works with everything from smartphones to your Apple Watch, Echo, IFTTT and more. It also relies on laser guidance to traverse your home, which means this robotic vacuum will do a more efficient job at cleaning. Over 465 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s discount brings the Botvac D5 down to the same price as the previous generation D4 vacuum. If you don’t need the improved laser mapping functionality and are looking to save a bit more, you can opt for the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum instead. At $248, you’ll still get Alexa control and more.

Neato Robotics Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum features:

Clean your floors from anywhere with this Neato Botvac vacuum. A large dirt bin holds plenty of debris between emptying, and the vacuum returns to its base after cleaning to recharge and be ready for the next use. This Neato Botvac vacuum has a downloadable app that provides control directly from your smartphone.

