LEGO’s 2,295-piece Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty set hits 2019 low: $115 ($45 off)

Amazon offers the LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny’s Bounty for $114.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $160, that’s good for a $45 discount, matches our previous mention and is the best price this year. For comparison, we saw it for $15 less over a year ago. This 2,295-piece set assembles a massive 21-inch long LEGO ship with three modular levels. I personally own this build, and find it to to be one of the most unique LEGO creations in my collection. It’s also a great value in terms of parts per dollar even at full price, with today’s discount making this an absolutely bargain.

I personally love LEGO’s Ninjago theme, so today’s discount is an easy to recommend. But if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, the LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon is a nice option at $40

LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny’s Bounty features:

Construct Wu’s huge ninja training base, Destiny’s Bounty. This highly detailed THE LEGO® NINJAGO® MOVIE™ model consists of 3 modular levels and features a double-headed dragon figurehead, decorated sails, wind-up-and-release anchors, dojo area for ninja training, a bathroom and Wu’s bedroom in the hull. This amazing model also includes hidden weapons including the ultimate weapon— the laser-style pointer, plus 7 minifigures with assorted weapons to bolster the exciting role-play possibilities.

