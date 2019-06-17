AmazonBasics home goods from $6: light bulbs, cables, more (Extra 15% off)

Amazon is now offering an extra 15% off a wide range of its AmazonBasics Home Improvement products. Simply apply coupon code ABHOME at checkout to redeem the special deal. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of the eligible items on this landing page. Spread across about 10 pages, there is everything from extension cables and light bulbs, to deadbolts, safes and shower heads. Most of which carrying solid ratings. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the AmazonBasics Sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Home Improvement sale for yourself right here. Then be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more. There are deals on everything from tools and fans to a big Home Depot ceiling fan sale as well as everything you need to keep the lawn looking right this summer in today’s Amazon Gold Box deals.

AmazonBasics Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs:

With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

This LED light bulb uses only 6 watts of energy, saving up to $37.40 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!