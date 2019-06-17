CORSAIR’s K70 RGB MK.2 Gaming Keyboard drops to $110 ($40 off), more from $5

- Jun. 17th 2019 1:10 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard in Silver for $109.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy as well as Newegg for the same price. Normally selling for $150, that’s good for a $40 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. With Cherry MX Low Profile key switches, this keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting with dynamic lighting support. Plus for added comfort, you’ll find a wrist mount. This option is great for those who spend all day typing, but also like to get their game on. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 130 gamers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the CORSAIR Cloth Mouse Pad for $4.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 50% off what it usual sells for and a match of the all-time low. Taking advantage of this offer is a great way to put your savings to use. CORSAIR’s mouse pad was design with gamers in mind and features a textile-weave surface that’s said to  offer pixel-precise targeting and low-friction tracking. If your current mousepad has seen better days, today’s deal is an affordable way to step up your battlestation. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Keyboard features:

Stand out from the competition with this CORSAIR mechanical gaming keyboard. Its 8MB of onboard memory stores frequently used macros and RGB lighting settings, and its USB pass-through port lets you connect a mouse or headset. This CORSAIR mechanical gaming keyboard has a detachable wrist rest for keeping you comfortable during marathon sessions.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Buy Deals

