Best iTunes movie deals of the week: $10 4K sale, $1 horror rentals, more from $5

- Jun. 18th 2019 8:51 am ET

0

Following yesterday’s particularly notable TV show sale at iTunes, we’re getting a fresh batch of deals this morning headlined by 4K films for $10. We also have a new $1 rental promotion and the usual smattering of $5 movie deals. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

4K Movie Sale

Headlining today’s batch of deals is a new 4K movie sale for $10 at iTunes. This is 50% off in every instance and a match of our previous mention in most cases. These iconic films can be seen in ultra high resolutions, taking your movie experience to a whole new level. Here are our top picks:

$1 HD rental sale

iTunes has a new $1 HD rental sale focused on horror films. These titles typically go for $5 or more at competing services. Our favorites include:

Other notable deals include

This week’s $1 HD rental is the 2018 version of Robinhood. Regularly $5 or more, this remake starring Taron Edgerton and Jamie Foxx has mixed reviews at iTunes but is worth a shot at just $1.

