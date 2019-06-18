Echo Plus offers a built-in ZigBee hub, grab the 1st gen. for $60 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the certified-refurbished first-generation Echo Plus Smart Speaker for $59.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, it originally sold for $150 and Amazon is currently asking $100 for a certified refurbished model. This is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Echo Plus is an upgrade to the original Echo smart speaker with the notable inclusion of a built-in ZigBee smart hub, which lets you connect a wide range of smart home products, such as Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. In addition, you’ll be able to play music, call up Alexa, and more all from this sleek smart speaker. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Save further, and ditch the first-generation design, by going with an Echo Dot. The latest version is wrapped in fabric and delivers many of the same features as today’s lead deal, save for the built-in ZigBee hub. Echo Dot also has a much smaller footprint, which makes it ideal for blending into your existing decor, an issue that some may take with the larger Echo Plus.

Echo Plus features:

Echo Plus is a simple way to start your smart home. It has a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, which allows for simple and direct setup of compatible ZigBee lights, locks, sensors, plugs, and in-wall switches from brands like Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. No additional hub required.

Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly.

Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Echo Plus can also play Audible audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.

Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

