Moto E Plus Android device is $100, today only – ideal for kids & grandparents

- Jun. 18th 2019 7:53 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $99.99 shipped. We typically see it for around $150 with today’s deal being a match of our previous 2019 mentions. Moto E Plus has a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and ships with a 5.5-inch display. An ideal device for those in your life that don’t necessarily need the latest tech. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Make the most of today’s purchase and grab a Moto E4 Plus Case to keep your investment safe. This option should fit the bill, it’s available in various colors and finishes at an affordable price tag from $5. Plus, you’ll still be able to show off that beautiful gold coloring.

Moto E Plus features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP Front
  • 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 Quad-Core CPU
  • 16GB Storage Capacity + 2GB RAM
  • 5.5″ 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Display
  • microSD Memory Card Slot
  • Fingerprint Scanner, 5000mAh Battery
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

