Transfer content on-the-go with Sabrent USB-C/A card readers from $5

- Jun. 18th 2019 3:32 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Sabrent SuperSpeed 2-Slot USB 3.0 Flash Card Reader for $4.95 Prime shipped when promo code 38CKUXZO is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $8 price tag and a match of our previous mention. If you’re a content creator or ever find yourself transferring data between devices, having an extra card reader on-hand is never a bad idea. This model supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC / MicroSD and T-Flash storage. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 3,900 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Need USB-C? Sabrent’s combination USB-C and A card reader is on sale for $6.88 Prime shipped with code 4793IXRM. That’s nearly 50% off and a match of our previous mention. This model includes both USB-C and A connectivity, which is great for the latest MacBooks and Chromebooks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sabrent Card Readers feature:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp