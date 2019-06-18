Transfer content on-the-go with Sabrent USB-C/A card readers from $5

Amazon offers the Sabrent SuperSpeed 2-Slot USB 3.0 Flash Card Reader for $4.95 Prime shipped when promo code 38CKUXZO is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $8 price tag and a match of our previous mention. If you’re a content creator or ever find yourself transferring data between devices, having an extra card reader on-hand is never a bad idea. This model supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC / MicroSD and T-Flash storage. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 3,900 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Sabrent Card Readers feature:

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 for maximum performance. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts

Powers via USB port, no additional power supply needed

Plug-n-Play, no installation required

Supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC / MicroSD and T-Flash

