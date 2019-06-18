SanDisk and Western Digital 1-day storage sale starts at $10: HDDs, microSD, more

- Jun. 18th 2019 7:07 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy is taking up to 62% off SanDisk and Western Digital storage with free shipping on orders over $35. You can opt for in-store pickup to avoid any fees. Amazon is currently matching select deals as well, including the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $35+ price tag and the best we can find. Pick up the 128GB model for $39.99 (Reg. $50+). With both USB 3.0 and Lightning connectivity, you’ll be able to easily transfer files between various deices without issue. A great way to backup photos if you’re looking for an alternative to iCloud. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another standout is Western Digital’s 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. It typically sells for $200 or more with today’s offer being a match of our previous mention. Ideal for large data backups and Time Machine. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

The perfect companion for your iPhone, the iXpand Flash Drive lets you free up space on your iPhone, back up your camera roll, and even watch videos straight from the drive4. The flexible Lightning connector works with most cases and the USB 3.0 connector plugs into your Mac computer or PC, making file transfers quick and easy. The drive also includes password-protection software to keep your sensitive files secure across your devices5. Take all the photos and videos you want-with the iXpand Flash Drive you’re always ready to take more. Just plug in iXpand to start moving photos and videos off your iPhone. iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer; iXpand Drive app and iOS 8.2 required.

