TP-Link’s Smart 802.11ac Router kit drops to $90 ($180 value), more from $50

As part of its Mega Deal Zone sale, B&H offers the TP-Link SR20 Smart Home 802.11ac Router bundled with a Kasa Door Sensor and Smart Motion Sensor for $89.99 shipped. Typically purchasing all three items individually would run you $180, with the router fetching $130 alone and the sensors adding on $25 each. Today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is $70 under the best price it has sold for at Amazon. This bundle is perfect for those looking to upgrade their smart homes who already own any of TP-Link’s Kasa accessories. It features dual-band 802.11ac connectivity with up to 1,900Mbps speeds. On the smart home side, you’ll find both Zigbee and Z-Wave compatibility. Reviews are still coming in, but Kasa smart home products are highly-rated. More details below.

Update 10:25AM: Trusted seller Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Router 3-Pack for $220.15 shipped. Be sure log into your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout to lock in the savings. That’s good for a 15% discount from the going rate at Amazon and one of the best offers we’ve seen this year. This mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 800Mbps network speeds. As the #1 best-selling Wi-Fi router at Amazon, over 5,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

We also spotted the TP-Link Touch P5 802.11ac Touch Screen Wi-Fi Router for $49.95 at B&H. Also in its Mega Deal Zone sale, you’ll be able to save 50% and bring home the router for a new all-time low. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon is $100 and won’t find it for less than that at any other retailers. Over 8,000 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

If you’ll be needing plenty of Ethernet ports to supply a wired connection to various devices in your home, consider using your savings to bring home this $17 TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch when you clip the on-page coupon.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Home Bundle features:

802.11ac Wi-Fi Standard

Up to 1900 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Rate

Dual-Band 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Frequencies

ZigBee and Z-Wave Connectivity

Door/Window Sensor

ZigBee Protocol Connectivity

Remote Notifications

Smart Motion Sensor

