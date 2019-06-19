Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale: New all-time lows on iPad Air, $500 off MacBooks, more

- Jun. 19th 2019 7:08 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy has kicked off a new 24-hour Flash Sale with a number of notable deals on MacBooks, iPads, TVs and more. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to access these prices, but don’t fret, it’s free to sign-up. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to side-step any delivery fees and get your new tech faster.

Headlining today’s 24-hour Flash Sale is up to $130 off the latest 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Air. This delivers a variety of new all-time lows in both instances. You can pick up Apple’s 2019 iPad Air for $50 off, which is the best price we’ve seen to date. As a comparison, Amazon is currently taking $30 off. Meanwhile, you can grab a 9.7-inch iPad for the full $130 discount, and pick up the Wi-Fi 128GB model for $299.99. That’s a new all-time low by roughly $30.

Also in Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale is $500 off 12-inch MacBooks. This brings prices down to $799.99, which is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports an ultra-portable design that’s ideal for frequent travelers. It’s pretty rare to see a MacBook at this price, making it a great deal for someone that doesn’t need the latest from Apple. Hit the jump for more deals in the latest Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale or dive in right here.

Another standout deal is the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $399.99. You’ll typically pay upwards of $600 for this TV. It’s a great bargain buy for someone in need of a larger screen but doesn’t want to break the bank. Ships with three HDMI inputs, built-in Roku functionality and full 4K and HDR support. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need more storage? Consider grabbing WD’s Easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $129.99 in today’s 24-hour Flash Sale. You’ll save $50 or more off the regular going rate on this excellent Time Machine external hard drive. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale right here, but don’t forget, these deals end at 3AM EST.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad HDTV Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp