Best Buy has kicked off a new 24-hour Flash Sale with a number of notable deals on MacBooks, iPads, TVs and more. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to access these prices, but don’t fret, it’s free to sign-up. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to side-step any delivery fees and get your new tech faster.

Headlining today’s 24-hour Flash Sale is up to $130 off the latest 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Air. This delivers a variety of new all-time lows in both instances. You can pick up Apple’s 2019 iPad Air for $50 off, which is the best price we’ve seen to date. As a comparison, Amazon is currently taking $30 off. Meanwhile, you can grab a 9.7-inch iPad for the full $130 discount, and pick up the Wi-Fi 128GB model for $299.99. That’s a new all-time low by roughly $30.

Also in Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale is $500 off 12-inch MacBooks. This brings prices down to $799.99, which is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports an ultra-portable design that’s ideal for frequent travelers. It’s pretty rare to see a MacBook at this price, making it a great deal for someone that doesn’t need the latest from Apple. Hit the jump for more deals in the latest Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale or dive in right here.

Another standout deal is the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $399.99. You’ll typically pay upwards of $600 for this TV. It’s a great bargain buy for someone in need of a larger screen but doesn’t want to break the bank. Ships with three HDMI inputs, built-in Roku functionality and full 4K and HDR support. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need more storage? Consider grabbing WD’s Easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $129.99 in today’s 24-hour Flash Sale. You’ll save $50 or more off the regular going rate on this excellent Time Machine external hard drive. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale right here, but don’t forget, these deals end at 3AM EST.

