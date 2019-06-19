App-controlled lighting is just $16 away w/ Minger’s RGB Lightstrip (40% off)

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers its App-enabled 16.4-foot Smart RGB Lightstrip for $16.19 Prime shipped when checking out with code WCNRD9LO. Those without Prime memberships can enjoy no-cost delivery on orders over $25. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate, comes within $3 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in months. Minger’s light strip is a notable way to bring home the Philips Hue look without breaking the bank. Even at a much lower price point, you’ll still be able to enjoy smartphone control, as well as seven different lighting modes, music-sync and more. Over 90 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’d like to brighten up your kitchen or another room and can live without the color or smartphone control, have a look at this 16.4-ft White LED Strip Light for under $8 when clipping the on-page coupon. This option is ideal for adding some under-counter lighting, backlighting a shelf and more. Plus it comes well-reviewed from Amazon, with over 3,000 customers leaving a 4.1/5 star rating.

Minger App-enabled 16.4-foot RGB Lightstrip features:

By using the ” Govee Home ” APP you can choose your favorite color mode for your happy time. It is perfect work in winter, a perfect decoration for Christmas, Party, Wedding, New Year and create a fantastic camping experience for you. Decorate your bedroom so that you have a restful, relaxing environment. Power cable and extension cables are designed to be long enough to reach your wall outlet. The power supply is made of expensive materials and tested by rigorous,high standards. High-quality circuit board with short circuit protection. The 16.4ft strip light working voltage is 12V (A UL Listed Power Adapter is included), extremely low heat. It is touchable and safety for children.

