Start your own 4K Plex server w/ this 2-bay NAS for $126 (Reg. $150+)

NeweggFlash is offering the TerraMaster F2-210 2-Bay NAS for $125.99 shipped. For comparison, it went for around $170 until a recent drop to $150, and this beats our last mention by nearly $10. With the ability to hold two hard drives, you’ll be able to enjoy your entire media library in up to 4K resolution thanks to its speedy 1.4GHz processor. All you need to do is set up Plex and you’re ready to go. This NAS would also be great for storing photos, videos, and other documents on thanks to its RAID setup, helping to prevent data loss. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If I was to recommend a great starter hard drive for any NAS, it would be the WD Red 4TB model. It comes in at $110 at Amazon, offers a large amount of storage, and is designed specifically for use in network attached storage solutions. For a lower-cost alternative, the WD Red 1TB drive is a great choice at $59 shipped. Just know it has 1/4 the storage space of the 4TB model for around half the cost.

For an easier storage setup, we’ve got a speedy 1TB portable SSD down to $110 or a larger capacity 4TB external drive on sale for $80, though it’ll be slower than the other options listed here.

TerraMaster F2-210 2-bay NAS features:

A 2-bay entry-level NAS optimized for home and SOHO users, running the latest TOS 4.0 operating system.

ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1 GB RAM(not upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 124 MB/s(RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2), hardware encryption.

Advanced Btrfs file system offering 8,192 system-wide snapshots and 256 snapshots per shared folder.

4K H.265 online hardware transcoding. Supports the Plex media servers.

Supports cloud sync, remote access and mobile app. Ultra-quiet heat dissipation technology.

