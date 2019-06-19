Blazing fast transfer speeds highlight this 1TB external SSD at $110 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 19th 2019 8:56 am ET

$110
0

Silicone Power USA (98% positive feedback from 28,300) via Amazon offers its 1TB Rugged Portable External Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low. Silicon Power includes both USB-A and C connectivity on this external hard drive, sporting transfer speeds up to 520MB/s. It is compatible with both Mac and PC. Features a “lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design for traveling light and safely.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. by nearly 1,700 Amazon reviewers.

Don’t need blazing fast SSD speeds? Save a ton and go with Seagate’s 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $44.99 at Amazon. Aside from the price difference between today’s featured deal and this model, the $45 price tag is amongst the best 1TB prices we’ve seen to date.

Silicon Power External SSD features:

  • Superfast Read/Write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 420 MB/s.
  • Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables
  • Lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design for traveling light and safely
  • Compatible with PC & Mac computers—no drivers needed. Works with Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, and Mac OS 10.3x, Linux 2.6x
  • 3-year warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$110

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

External Hard Drives

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp