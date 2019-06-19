Blazing fast transfer speeds highlight this 1TB external SSD at $110 (Reg. $150)

Silicone Power USA (98% positive feedback from 28,300) via Amazon offers its 1TB Rugged Portable External Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low. Silicon Power includes both USB-A and C connectivity on this external hard drive, sporting transfer speeds up to 520MB/s. It is compatible with both Mac and PC. Features a “lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design for traveling light and safely.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. by nearly 1,700 Amazon reviewers.

Don’t need blazing fast SSD speeds? Save a ton and go with Seagate’s 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $44.99 at Amazon. Aside from the price difference between today’s featured deal and this model, the $45 price tag is amongst the best 1TB prices we’ve seen to date.

Silicon Power External SSD features:

Superfast Read/Write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 420 MB/s.

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

Lightweight and durable aluminum shockproof design for traveling light and safely

Compatible with PC & Mac computers—no drivers needed. Works with Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, and Mac OS 10.3x, Linux 2.6x

3-year warranty

