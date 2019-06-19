Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter hits new all-time low at $340 (Reg. $500)

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $339.99. It ships free with a Prime membership; otherwise you’ll be charged $6 at checkout for delivery. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600 but it’s been sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $400 for a few weeks now. This is the best price we’ve tracked in new condition. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Save further and go with Swagtron’s Swagger 5 Electric Scooter at $299.99. With shorter range and lower top speeds, it’s not as feature-laden as today’s lead deal, but it is a nice place to start.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Mi Electric Scooter is a fun & safe way to get around. It integrates a broad range of safety features into a minimalist design, and offers up to 30km of travel on a single charge. The intuitive controls are simple and easy to learn, and regenerative breaking paired with tail & head lights improve safety both during the day and night. Mi Electric Scooter can be easily folded and stored in just 3 simple steps, and unfolded just as easily. Let the joruney unfold.

