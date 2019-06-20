Upgrade to a Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat for $155 (Reg. up to $250)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat for $155.18 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within just $5 of its all-time low. When it comes to smart thermostats, few can compete with the good looks offered by Nest. It doesn’t stop there, support for Alexa and Assistant ensure that users can tweak temps using voice assistant-focused devices like Echo or Google Home. For those times when voice doesn’t make sense, its round design makes temperature adjustments just a twist away. The companion Nest app for iOS and Android also lets users quickly manage the climate in their space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to climate control for a specific room in your home? The Nest Thermostat Sensor is $39 and will make this a straight-forward and simple task. Simply pair it with your new Nest thermostat, place it in the room you’d like, and from there you’ll be able to specify when to use it as the primary sensor.

Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat features:

Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.

