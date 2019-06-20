Add 200GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your mobile setup for $26

Newegg offers the SanDisk 200GB microSD card for $25.99 shipped when promo code EMCTBVT38 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $35 price tag and Amazon’s current $31 listing, where we’ve seen it as low as $25. Perfect for Android smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and GoPro cameras, this is a great price to add significant storage to your mobile setup. Delivers transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Plus it’s “shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by 17,000 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a SD card reader. This low cost option via Amazon should do the trick and ensure that you’re always able to transfer your content, we’re your adventures take you.

SanDisk 200GB microSD card features:

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!